PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Borough Council officially accepted the resignation of Jim Bianco, council president, at a special meeting held on Friday in council chambers.
His resignation was approved both as president and as a member of council.
Justin Cameron, council vice president, chaired the meeting and discussed the additions they were making to the agenda, which included the appointment of a right-to-know officer, advertising for an interim borough manager, determining attendance at the Pennsylvania Association of Boroughs convention and updating the signature person as a point of contact.
