PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Borough Council received some information regarding the skill games that have been opening up throughout Punxsutawney.
Nick Gianvito, solicitor, said they received some example ordinances from New Castle regarding gaming devices.
Matt Conrad, police chief, said with all of the skill game machines that are popping up all over town, council needs to take another look, discuss the current wage scale for that and update the ordinance to fit it.
Gianvito said this is something that should be brought up at a committee meeting since it will involve changing the ordinance.
Eric Story, council member, asked if any change they make should revert back to Jan. 1, 2023?
Gianvito said that they would have to make it retroactive to the effective date.
Conrad said they should shoot for Jan. 1, 2024
“We need to get moving on this since the new year is just five months down the road,” Story said.
Council President Justin Cameron said that all the council members should take a hard look at this proposed ordinance over the next month.
Conrad asked if they are permitted to operate these machines 24-7 throughout the year.
He said if they want to have the new ordinance ready to go for 2024 they need to come up with a plan to get it together and look at what New Castle did with its new ordinance.
That ordinance is available online on the New Castle website.