PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsy competitive cheer squad had been hard at work for months getting ready for the district championships, and on Saturday they’ll have the opportunity to showcase their routine at Moniteau High School in West Sunbury.
Districts, which are usually held at DuBois Area High School, were moved to a new location this year, but that’s not the only change, as the district meet is usually held in early January but was delayed this season due to COVID-19 restrictions in place near the first of the year.