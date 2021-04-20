PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Presbyterian Church of Punxsutawney offered a free community meal to local residents the first Tuesday of every month for a handful of years.
But in March 2020 the program was suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
After weighing alternatives to the traditional dine-in meal, church officials opted to offer a drive-through or walk-up meal distribution Wednesday.
Meals will be distributed starting at 5 p.m. and will continue until all available meals are handed out.
The meals will be pre-cooked and refrigerated, and will need to be reheated at home, according to a news release.
The church is located at 106 E. Union St. in Punxsutawney.