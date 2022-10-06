PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual awards mixer on Thursday at Gobbler’s Knob, where they announced the winners of the Business of the Year Award and the Contribution to the Community Award: Shields Insurance and the Punxsutawney Recreation and Respite Club/Camp Friendship.
Katie Laska, chamber president, said the club, located at 408 Beyer Ave., is open to any individual living in Jefferson or Clearfield counties over the age of 18 who has an intellectual or developmental disability.