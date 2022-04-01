PUNXSUTAWNEY — If you haven’t visited your friendly neighborhood library in a number of years, this week would probably be a good time to do so, as it’s National Library Week, as proclaimed by the Jefferson County commissioners.
Jen Soliday, Punxsutawney Memorial Library director, said the library, located in the Civic Center, is celebrating April 3 through April 9.
Soliday said it’s a time to highlight the essential role libraries, librarians and library workers play in transforming lives and strengthening communities.
“The theme for this year’s National Library Week is ‘Connect with Your Library,’ which promotes the idea that libraries are places to get connected to technology by using broadband, computers, and other resources. Libraries also offer opportunities to connect with media, programs, ideas and classes, in addition to books. Most importantly, libraries also connect communities to each other,” Soliday said.