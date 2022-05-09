PUNXSUTAWNEY — The staff and volunteers came together to celebrate that Punxsutawney Area Hospital was nationally ranked as a Top 20 Rural and Community Hospital named by National Rural Health Association and Chartis Center for Rural Health in 2022 on Monday.
Dan Blough, CEO, said it is thrilling, following two years of a crisis, to see a few people in the board room again, though they were still masking as they kicked off National Hospital Week.
“This is a real exciting time for us, particularly this year ... Ben Hughes is en route to Arizona to pick up the awards, one of the Top 20 Rural Community Hospitals in the nation,” Blough said. “It’s a fitting tribute to all of you that Ben is representing you out of state at the conference this week, sponsored by the National Rural Health Association, as one of the top 20 hospitals in the United States, so congratulations to all of you as we celebrate National Hospital Week.”