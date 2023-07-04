New flag dedication Barclay Square

Members of the Mahoning Valley VFW No. 2076 assisted Cheryl Bottenhorn, “Challenge Coins for Veterans,” who obtained the new American and POW/MIA flags, with installation in Barclay Square on July 4: (front, from left) Bottenhorn, Peggy Lidwell, Drew Sarvey, Geary Smith, (back) Bob Lott, Chuck Stewart, Duane Miller, Sam Cleveland and Charlie Smith.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Barclay Square received new American and POW/MIA flags, which were raised at the flag pole located by the cannons on July 4.

Cheryl Bottenhorn, Punxsutawney, came to borough council to ask for its blessing to dedicate new American and POW/MIA flags several months ago.

