PUNXSUTAWNEY — Barclay Square received new American and POW/MIA flags, which were raised at the flag pole located by the cannons on July 4.
Cheryl Bottenhorn, Punxsutawney, came to borough council to ask for its blessing to dedicate new American and POW/MIA flags several months ago.
Bottenhorn received help with the dedication from Mahoning Valley VFW Post No. 2076 at 11 a.m. on the Fourth of July right by the cannons in Barclay Square.
“The reason we did this is because the town deserved a bigger and better-looking flag and it shows that more people should care about the veterans,” Bottenhorn said, adding that her organization “Challenge Coins for Veterans” paid for the new flags.