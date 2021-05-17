PUNXSUTAWNEY — This year, the Introduction to Business students at Punxsutawney Area High School participated in a statewide competition, SIFMA Foundation’s Stock Market Game.
The students’ competition entry fees were paid for by Pennsylvania Free Enterprise Week in exchange for teacher Jesse Hockenberry going to a training held at the Butler County Community College.
“It is nice to see organizations like this help give students the opportunity to build personal finance skills that will benefit them in the future,” Hockenberry said. “Numerous states are making it mandatory that students have to pass a personal finance class in order to graduate high school. It is unfortunate that Pennsylvania is not one of the states that require students to learn about budgeting, savings, checking, investments, etc., which will all be essential parts of their futures.
"It is often thought that the debt our nation accumulates is all from government spending, which in fact debt incurred by individuals and/or families plays a tremendous role.”