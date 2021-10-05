Punxsy boys XC splits against DuBois, Brockway

BROCKWAY — District 9 cross country favorite DuBois took the first two places on the way to a convincing 23-35 win over the Punxsutawney boys cross country team on Brockway's difficult new course at the Scottish Heights Country
Club.
The Chucks managed a split on the day by defeating host school Brockway 23-36. "I hoped we would be closer to DuBois, but you have to give their team credit for running well in this tough 5K,” said Punxsy coach George Wehrle. "There were two long uphill sections that really took it out of the runners, but everyone ran the same course and we came up well short in the race today."
Joe Foradora and AC Deemer led the way for the Beavers, with Brockway's Micah Williamson taking third place overall.