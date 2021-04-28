PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney borough has been approved for a $118,896 grant from the state to study the Mahoning Creek levee system.
Toby Santik, borough manager, said the grant has been in the making since last fall.
“When COVID-19 hit, that put an end to everything for last year,” he said.
Santik said the study is very important to the borough and its businesses and residents, because the borough could end up in a flood plain.
“We’re going to wait until the dredging is done, as it will impact the study,” he said.
Santik said the dredging will begin somewhere around May 24.