PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Borough Council voted to approve a memo of understanding with Energy Independent Solutions (EIS Solar) at a special meeting Monday.
Toby Santik, borough manager, said they’ve chosen EIS Solar, through the process of competitive bid, having occurred during the period of December 2021 through March 2022, to be its prime solar developer for an energy property project to be erected in the borough for the purpose of providing electrical power for the borough’s electrical needs, plus additional electrical loads to be developed and identified over time.