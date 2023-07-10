Punxsy council reorganization 2023

The new president of Punxsy borough council is Justin Cameron (right), who had been the vice president and was elected by way of a tie, which was broken by Mayor Rich Alexander. New council member Joelle Hoffman-Smith (left) was also seated at Monday’s meeting.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — For the first time in quite a while, Punxsutawney Borough Council had a person sitting in each seat as their newest member attended her first meeting.

Joelle Hoffman-Smith, was the newest member in attendance and was able to participate in the vote for the new council president.

