PUNXSUTAWNEY — For the first time in quite a while, Punxsutawney Borough Council had a person sitting in each seat as their newest member attended her first meeting.
Joelle Hoffman-Smith, was the newest member in attendance and was able to participate in the vote for the new council president.
Justin Cameron was nominated to be president.
The roll call vote went as follows: Jennifer Blose, yes; Cameron, abstained; Nathan Frankenberger, yes; Josh McAfoos, no; Eric Story, no; Bill Williams, no; and Hoffman-Smith, yes.
With a tie vote, Punxsutawney Mayor Richard Alexander voted for Cameron, who won 4-3.
Josh McAfoos was nominated for vice president, was elected 6-0, with McAfoos abstaining in the vote.