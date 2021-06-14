PUNXSUTAWNEY — After more than four months of discussion and debate, Punxsutawney Borough Council chose Monday night not to approve the rezoning of several properties along West Mahoning Street to allow a proposed Arby's Restaurant to be built there.
Michelle Lorenzo, Borough Council president, asked for members of council to make a motion to rezone lots 521 to 527 West Mahoning Street in Punxsutawney from Traditional Neighborhood Development to Highway Commercial so they could hold a roll call vote of the council members.
She did not receive one, so the proposed rezoning of those properties, owned by Pittsburgh developer Milo Ritton of Pittsburgh, died for lack of a motion.
Ritton did not attend the meeting.