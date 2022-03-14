UNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Borough Council President Jim Bianco quashed rumors he’d heard circulating in the community, particularly about the closure of different borough facilities, at Monday’s meeting.
“We’re not shutting down the fire department or selling the sewage treatment plant,” Bianco said. “We’re working on putting solar panels up on the hill adjacent to the police department firing range in Young Township to help with the electric bill.”
Bianco said they are exploring many different ways to pay for that and are going to do due diligence on all of it.
“Please, don’t pay attention to rumors, start rumors or add to rumors that lead you to believe we’re throwing the baby out with the bath water. We’re not,” Bianco said