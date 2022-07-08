PUNXSUTAWNEY — It’s paving season in Punxsutawney, as the liquid fuels projects are set to begin next week.
Toby Santik, borough manager, said they will be conducting milling and paving operations starting Monday, July 11, and continuing Tuesday, July 12, and Wednesday, July 13, beginning at 6 a.m. each day, weather permitting.
Santik said residents should be aware of restricted parking and usage during this time on the following streets:
• Cherry Street between Chestnut and Sycamore streets.
• Myrtle Street, between Logan and Locust streets.
• Torrance Alley, between North Jefferson and North Penn streets.
• Rockland Avenue, from the intersection of Juniata Street to the end.
• Linda Street, from Albion Road (SR 2018) to the corner where it intersects.
• Orvetta Street
For more information, call 814-938-8685 between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.