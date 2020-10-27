The PAHS Marching Band held a senior night ceremony Tuesday at Jack LaMarca Stadium. The ceremony featured a performance of the marching band’s halftime show, complete with music recorded by Paula Abdul and Imagine Dragons. Following an intermission to honor the 21 seniors in the band, the band showcased one of their practice tools, the drill down competition, where marching band members have to march perfectly with increasingly difficult orders. Concluding the event were the seniors performing a favorite tune, “Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting” by Elton John, and a performance of “Amazing Grace.”
