PUNXSUTAWNEY — It’s been said that Punxsutawney is generous whenever someone needs help for a variety of causes, whether it be Make-A-Wish, the Punxsutawney Fire Department food drive and Rotary radio auction. Well, you can add the people of the Ukraine, who are in need with the ongoing war with Russia, to the list, as a group of people who have friends and relatives in Ukraine raised close to $36,000 to help through a bake sale Thursday and Friday.
Marta Ingros, who lives in Punxsutawney, got together with a group of people and held a two-day bake sale at One Life Church at 500 Pine St. in Punxsutawney.
The sale was supposed to be from 4 to 7 p.m. at the church on Thursday and Friday. But on Thursday, they were sold out by 5 p.m., so they went home, fired up their ovens and completely restocked for Friday. Once again, they were sold out before 7 p.m. hour. They raised a grand total of $35,953.25 over the two days.