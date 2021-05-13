INDIANA — Students and teachers from Punxsutawney Area High School’s art program recently participated in the Indiana Art Council's 13th Annual Youth Arts Celebration showcase of student talent, and on Saturday, the students had a chance to showcase their work at the Indiana Mall.
Eight Punxsy participants brought home awards. Three PASD teachers — Jessica Green, Christina Young and Miriam Schultz — had students from their classes represented at the showcase.
Awards were issued by grade groups (K-3, 4-6, 7-9 and 10-12), for concept, technical excellence and execution in the categories of 2-D Art, 3-D digital art and 3-D art.