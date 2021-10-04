INDIANA — Tucked away on Gompers Avenue in Indiana is a series of murals created by traveling artists in a collaboration between art organizations Spruce Arts and Dripped on the Road.
The most recent installation, “The Way to the Moon is Change,” features the work of young artists from many local school districts. Pashance Sutter, a PAHS freshman, contributed her artistic talents to this new mural.
Sutter, who first learned of the project through PAHS art teacher and assistant artist on the mural Jessica Green, jumped at the chance to practice her art in a public, large-scale setting. She said she spoke to her family about the opportunity, and they pointed out that “this could be a start in a career in art.”
“It’s been really fun and challenging,” Sutter said of her work on the mural. “I’ve been nervous too. (But) it feels good, because I didn’t think I could do stuff like that. It feels good to stand back and look at the results.”