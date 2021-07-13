PUNXSUTAWNEY — A majority of residents in Punxsutawney Borough and surrounding areas lost power for more than three hours Tuesday night.
Tracy Zents, director of emergency services for Jefferson County, said the outage was likely storm-related.
“But to be honest, I don’t know where actual impact of the storm was,” Zents said. “Punxsutawney Borough and other areas just outside of town seemed to be affected most.”
At one point, 36 percent of Jefferson County was power, which returned in the Punxsy area just after 8 p.m.
“We only have 10 people without power right now in the Punxsy area,” Zents said just before 9 p.m.
He said there was still 1,000 customers without power in Elder Township, Perry Township and Ringgold Township.
Zents said power outages near Sigel and Cook Forest were caused by strong winds and rain.
“We had some pretty pretty significant straight-line winds that tore out a lot of trees and snapped others off and uprooted them up there,” he said.