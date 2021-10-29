Halloween decorations Punxsy 2021
Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

Trick-or-treating will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in Punxsy tonight, and here are just a few of the spooky sights awaiting the little ghosts and goblins around town. Trick-or-treating will begin at the conclusion of the annual parade at 6 p.m. Lineup for those wanting to join the parade is at 5:30 p.m. in the IUP Fairman Centre parking lot. There will be a costume contest as well. Categories for judging are: prettiest, scariest, most original, best group and judges’ choice. Judging will take place at the Central Fire Department. 

