Trick-or-treating will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in Punxsy tonight, and here are just a few of the spooky sights awaiting the little ghosts and goblins around town. Trick-or-treating will begin at the conclusion of the annual parade at 6 p.m. Lineup for those wanting to join the parade is at 5:30 p.m. in the IUP Fairman Centre parking lot. There will be a costume contest as well. Categories for judging are: prettiest, scariest, most original, best group and judges’ choice. Judging will take place at the Central Fire Department.
featured
Punxsy all decked out for Halloween
- By Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Betas donate 2021 proceeds to local organizations
- Groundhog Club already prepping for Phil’s big day
- DOH: Vaccines for kids 5-11 could begin Nov. 4
- Rittenhouse named girl of the month for October
- Punxsy all decked out for Halloween
- Jefferson County Fair queen visits Punxsy library
- Trunk-or-treat continues at SS.C.D.
- Rotary seeking donations for this year’s Circle of Trees
Popular Content
Articles
- 3 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Jefferson County
- Community ready for trick-or-treating
- Jeff Tech opens doors to outside school districts
- Yount announces school board write-in candidacy
- PAH memorializes COVID dead in Barclay Square
- New CWD-positive deer detected in Jefferson County
- Thompson tests positive for COVID-19; 2 more deaths in Jefferson County
- Local man continues walk to end Alzheimer’s
- Seniors honored at Chucks game
- Local private schools receive donation for scholarships
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.