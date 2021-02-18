PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney woman faces charges of assaulting a borough police officer and harassment following an apparent domestic dispute on Feb. 3, according to a criminal complaint.
Police were dispatched to an apartment on Sycamore Street after a report that yelling and screaming had been heard. Upon entry, Officer Brittaney Gray said she was met by Irene Smith, 43, and an adult man.
Smith allegedly was angry and attempting to strike the man. The officer told her to stop, then placed herself between Smith and the man. Smith reportedly continued trying to hit the man, but instead struck the officer in the shoulder.
