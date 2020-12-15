The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning from 7 a.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday.
Punxsutawney and the rest of Jefferson County are in the area that could expect total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches.
Given the certainty of the forecasts, Punxsutawney Area School District took a preemptive step Tuesday afternoon by announcing that students will be dismissed early Wednesday — at noon at Punxsutawney Area High School and at 12:40 p.m. at the elementary school.
The district also announced that free meal pick-up for will be canceled due to the early dismissal.