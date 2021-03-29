PUNXSUTAWNEY — With National Library Week coming up Sunday through April 10, it’s time to check in with the Punxsutawney Memorial Library to see what plans it has to celebrate.
Darlene Marshall, Jefferson County Library System administrator, said National Library Week is an annual celebration highlighting the valuable role libraries, librarians and library workers play in transforming lives and communities.
“Libraries are at the heart of their cities, towns, schools and campuses,” Marshall said, adding that they are public spaces where people of all backgrounds can come together and connect.