PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 2076 will be recognizing Vietnam Veterans Day Monday at its building on Maple Avenue.
Celebrated nationally on March 29, Vietnam Veterans Day is set aside as a day for Americans to honor the courage and sacrifice of those who served in the Vietnam War.
Bob Lott, Senior Vice Commander of the VFW, said it was officially designated in 2017 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day by President Donald Trump, the holiday is marked by ceremonies and celebration across the United Sstates.