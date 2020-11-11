Due to COVID-19 the Punxsutawney VFW held an informal gathering at the Punxsutawney VFW Post on Veterans Day. Originally they had planned a traditional program prior to the outbreak. Check Thursday’s Punxsutawney Spirit for more details.
