BROCKWAY — A Punxsutawney teen has completed the first steps at BC3 @ Brockway along a career path that could lead to her using art therapy to allow reticent young clients to express their emotions.
Skylar Brooks, 19, earned the associate degree in psychology from Butler County Community College’s additional location in Brockway that, she said, will help to prepare her to one day become a licensed therapist in adolescent counseling.
“It’s really hard for some people to talk about things that have happened,” Brooks said of her future clients. “Some people like to draw or color to express how they are feeling without necessarily telling you what might be going on. If I can help them, it will just feel like I am being the best of me.
“I just want to be the best person I can be. Helping other people is something that can get me there.”