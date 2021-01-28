Punxsy joins virtual PBA mock trial
HARRISBURG — The COVID-19 pandemic has turned life upside down for many, including high school students.
In an effort to continue an annual tradition and instill some normalcy, the Pennsylvania Bar Association has announced that its statewide high school mock trial competition will be held virtually this year, with 233 teams from 199 high schools across Pennsylvania set to compete this month in district and regional levels.
Local teams participating in the competition include Punxsutawney Area High School, DuBois Area High School, DuBois Central Catholic High School and Brockway Area High School.
