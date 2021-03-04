PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board received an update from representatives of architect HHSDR Architects regarding the upcoming projects in the second phase of the $1.6 million capital improvement project plan at their committee meeting on Thursday.
Jon Finn, HHSDR, said one of the big projects is the construction of a covered walkway in the back parking lot of the Punxsutawney Area Elementary School over a new sidewalk.
“The cover will be good for the students to keep them out of the weather while they’re waiting to be picked up, but it will keep the teachers dry as well,” Finn said.