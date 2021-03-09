PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board held its regular March voting meeting on Tuesday at the district’s administration building.
Board President Cindy Depp-Hutchinson asked for approval of a proposal made by Carmen Gett, district maintenance supervisor, regarding the replacement of the elementary school rooftop unit.
“You could approve it, and if it turns out that we don’t need it, we won’t sign it,” Business Manager Susan H. Robertson said. “That way we won’t have to be put off a month in case it happens in-between meetings.”