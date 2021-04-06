PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board discussed two options regarding the proposed 2021-2022 budget at Tuesday’s meeting, then voted to display the one that contains no tax increase.
Without a tax increase, the proposed budget includes revenues of $43,301,594 and expenditures of $46,976,250.
With a tax increase, the budget shows revenues of $43,659,170 and expenditures of $46,976,250.
Kyle Lingenfelter, board member, asked how much the district expected to receive from the state. Susan H. Robertson, business manager, said the state will contribute 58.58 percent.