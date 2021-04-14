Rotary

Pictured are Wendy Perry, Rotary president; Carla Ferko, executive director of Arc, and Rotary Vice President Lacy Bair, Rotary vice president. (Photo by Roque Carrasco/The Punxsutawney Spirit)

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Rotary has donated $400 to The Arc of Jefferson and Clearfield counties.

Present were Wendy Perry, Rotary president; Carla Ferko, executive director of Arc; and Lacy Bair, Rotary vice president. 

