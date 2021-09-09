PUNXSUTAWNEY — Now that the Punxsutawney Area School Board meetings for September have concluded, parents who are against students being forced to wear masks because of the threat of the delta variant of COVID-19 protested in town Thursday.
Several people with children in school stood on the sidewalk on West Mahoning Street protesting the mask mandate that has been handed down by Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration through the Department of Health.
On Aug. 31, Pennsylvania’s acting secretary of health signed an order requiring face coverings to be worn in all school facilities, including school districts, brick and mortar, cyber charter schools, private and parochial schools, career and technical centers, intermediate units, and early learning and other child care settings, effective Tuesday, Sept. 7.