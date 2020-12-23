PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Christian preschool class learned a lesson about giving at Christmastime.
Jennie Pearce, PCS assistant teacher, said they wanted to teach the kids about giving through the reverse Advent calendar.
“The reverse Advent calendar said that each day in December, there’s a non-perishable food item selected. They are to bring in one food item per day per kid leading up to Christmas, and we’ll donate all of the food to the Crosstown Food Pantry located at the Woodland Avenue United Methodist Church,” Pearce said.
For more details, read The Spirit Thursday.