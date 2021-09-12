Punxsutawney Phil receives the Elixir of Life at the Groundhog Picnic on Saturday

PUNXSUTAWNEY— Punxsutawney Phil will continue his immortal reign as prognosticator of prognosticators thanks to the esoteric Elixir of Life, which he received at a special ceremony at Gobbler’s Knob at Saturday’s Groundhog Picnic.
Inner Circle President Jeff “Fair Weatherman” Lundy welcomed the crowd, noting the its size.
“I have to tell you, this is the largest crowd we’ve seen since Feb. 2,” he said. “What a difference a year makes. We thank you all for coming; this is one of the two main annual events we do.”