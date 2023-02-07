Phil's photographer

Gary Petrof, Phil’s official photographer, was between shooting assignments at the Weather Discovery Center during this year’s Groundhog Day celebration.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — We all know that Punxsutawney Phil has a handler, a public relations person, but did you know he even has his own photographer?

You may have noticed over the week of Groundhog Day that there was a professional photographer who followed the world’s only true weather-forecasting groundhog from one event to the other throughout the week.

