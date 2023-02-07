PUNXSUTAWNEY — We all know that Punxsutawney Phil has a handler, a public relations person, but did you know he even has his own photographer?
You may have noticed over the week of Groundhog Day that there was a professional photographer who followed the world’s only true weather-forecasting groundhog from one event to the other throughout the week.
Gary Petrof, from Ohio, grew up in Clymer.
He said his cousin still runs a body shop out of there these days.
“I’ve always done photography, and I came here in 1997, which was the biggest year they’ve had, on my 40th birthday,” Petrof said. “I met a couple of the Inner Circle members, one of whom is Butch Philliber, and we stayed in touch, and last year, they hired me to take pictures for the Groundhog Club and they called me back to do it again for this year.”