Punxsutawney Memorial Library set for Library Card Month in September

PUNXSUTAWNEY – As our very hot summer continues to change into fall, if you’re wondering what you can do to spend your time indoors, you can obtain a library card.
Jen Soliday, Punxsu-tawney Memorial Library director, said September is Library Card Sign-up Month, a time when the Punxsutawney Memorial Library joins the Ameri-
can Library Association and libraries nationwide
to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong lear-ning.
“Since 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month has been held each September to mark the beginning of the school year. During the month, the ALA and libraries work together in a national effort to ensure every child signs up for their own library card,” Soliday said, adding that there is nothing more empowering than signing up for your own library card.