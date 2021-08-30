Punxsutawney Memorial Library set for Library Card Month in September

The staff at the Punxsutawney Memorial Library is busily preparing for September, which is Library Card Sign-Up Month: (from left) Jen Soliday, director; Amber Hoover, library aide; Nina Test, youth services coordinator; and Tiffiny Allen, library aide.

 Photos by Larry McGuire

PUNXSUTAWNEY – As our very hot summer continues to change into fall, if you’re wondering what you can do to spend your time indoors, you can obtain a library card.

Jen Soliday, Punxsu-tawney Memorial Library director, said September is Library Card Sign-up Month, a time when the Punxsutawney Memorial Library joins the Ameri-

can Library Association and libraries nationwide

to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong lear-ning.

“Since 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month has been held each September to mark the beginning of the school year. During the month, the ALA and libraries work together in a national effort to ensure every child signs up for their own library card,” Soliday said, adding that  there is nothing more empowering than signing up for your own library card. 

