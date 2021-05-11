PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Mayor Richard Alexander has proclaimed this week National Skilled Nursing Care Week.
Formerly known as National Nursing Home Week, it is one of the most important events of the year for nursing homes. Held annually since 1967, it always begins on Mother’s Day and runs through Saturday.
Alexander said the proclamation salutes the community’s citizens now residing in nursing home facilities like Mulberry Healthcare in Punxsutawney.
He said many of those residents planted the seeds that make our town grow and prosper.
“Nursing home facilities provide care and supportive services which makes the quality of life possible for residents,” Alexander said.