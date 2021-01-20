PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Mayor Richard Alexander has proclaimed this week and next as Punxsutawney Area School Choice Week.
Alexander said the proclamation covers all the schools in the Punxsy area, including Punxsutawney Area Elementary School and the high school, Punxsutawney Christian School and Ss. Cosmas Damian Catholic School.
“With COVID-19, this has made this into a very challenging year for all our schools and the schools around the world,” Alexander said, adding that quality education is critically important to the economic vitality of the Punxsutawney area.
