PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney native Sheldon Stewart is the first person in the area to receive robotic assisted surgery for colorectal cancer.
Stewart, a former firefighter for the Ringgold fire department, an EMT for JCMS and a father of two who found himself in the Punxsutawney Area Hospital emergency room for a cyst break in late July.
When the medical personnel couldn’t get his white count down, he was sent to Allegheny General Hospital, where he was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in early August.
Stewart began chemotherapy and radiation treatments for his cancer, and when he found out he would receive the surgery from surgeon Dr. Daniel Murariu, he was surprised with the swiftness of his recovery.
“Dr. Murariu told me if he would have done the surgery the traditional way, I would have been in the hospital for up to two weeks. I was in the hospital for four days; I had surgery on Tuesday, and I was discharged on Friday,” Stewart said.