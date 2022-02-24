HARRISBURG — A liquor enforcement officer assigned to the Punxsutawney office was arrested and charged Thursday on allegations that he sexually abused two children in Cambria County, the Pennsylvania State Police reported in a news release.
Scott Berdine, 40, of Belsano, is accused of having committed sexual offenses against two children between the ages of six and eight at a residence in Blacklick Township, Cambria County. The crimes are alleged to have taken place outside of Berdine’s regular work hours.
The criminal investigation unit at the Pennsylvania State Police barracks in Ebensburg has filed the following charges:
• For acts allegedly committed against one of the children between January 2017 and December 2018: rape of a child; involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child; indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age; and corruption of minors.
• For acts allegedly committed against the other child between January 2019 and July 2021: two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child; three counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age; and two counts of corruption of minors.
The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement has employed Berdine as an enforcement officer since September 2008. His most recent assignment was to the Punxsutawney District Enforcement Office.