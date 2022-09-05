Punxsutawney Historical Society unveils 2022 Coal Memorial honorees, celebrates the legacy of the Colonna family

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Historical and Genea-logical Society unveiled the 2022 Coal Memorial tiles and celebrated the
PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Historical and Genea-logical Society unveiled the 2022 Coal Memorial tiles and celebrated the
legacy of former Punxsu-tawney Area High School band director Jim A. Colonna on Sunday.
PAHGS president Scott North said, “I want to
thank those who had a role in this year’s tile dedication, I want to remember and acknowledge those who have contributed to
the tile dedications in the past, and I want to thank all of you for being supportive. I want to thank the Coal Memorial committee for their work as well. Our local history has many facets, and this is a critical piece of it. Whether any of us have direct ancestors who were in this particular line of work or not, it still
contributed to the flavor and value that made our community and continues to make our community a beautiful and special place,” North said.
Rev. Timothy Spence then gave a presentation on the legacy of the Colonna family. He said it may seem strange to talk about musicians when talking about coal, but he said there is a strong link between those two fields. He said the Colonna family were historically known as teachers in largely small and rural school districts and band leaders in coal towns and villages.
