The man of the year is Scott Depp (left) and the woman of the year is Sue Wolfe.

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club named its man and woman of the year Monday night during a social media event.

The man of the year is Scott Depp and the woman of the year is Sue Wolfe.

