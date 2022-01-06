Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce announces nominations of Man and Woman of the Year

PUNXSUTAWNEY —With all of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions last year, not only was the Groundhog Day ceremony from Gobbler’s Knob held virtually, but also was the Man and Woman of the year ceremony, which was held on Facebook Live the night before Groundhog Day.
Scott Depp, Central Fire Department and Sue Wolfe, of the Mahoning Shadow Trail, were both chosen in the traditional method being nominated and voted on.
Depp was able to attend the ceremony, but Wolfe was actually in Florida and learned of her award/honor while watching the Facebook Live program.