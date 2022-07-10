PUNXSUTAWNEY — Area bike riders learned a few things about bike safety and some tricks at the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department’s Bike Rodeo at Harmon Field on Saturday.
Ptl. Jeff Winfield, Punxsutawney Borough Police rodeo coordinator, said they held their first rodeo with Jefferson County EMS in early 2000, and they brought it back a couple of years ago.
“It’s a safety issue,
and it gives the kids something to do. We do it the last Saturday of Festival in the Park,” Winfield said, adding
that the kids bring down their bikes and officers and EMTs look over
them to make sure they’re safe. If there’s a problem with the bike, they’ll fix it.