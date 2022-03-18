YOUNG TWP. — The Punxsutawney Area Hospital has recently been named a Top 100 Rural and Community Hospital for the fourth consecutive year. In addition to being named a Top 100 Rural and Community Hospital, PAH has received an additional distinguished honor for the 2022 year.
The National Rural Health Association has announced the 20 highest-ranked rural and community hospitals in the country based on an evaluation by the Chartis Center for Rural Health.
“On behalf of the Punxsutawney Area Hospital, we are excited to share the news of being ranked nationally as a Top 20 Rural and Community Hospital. We are honored to receive this distinct national recognition and would like to extend our sincerest appreciation to the community for the continued support they provide us,” said Daniel Blough, CEO of the Punxsutawney Area Hospital.