Punxsutawney Area Hospital obtains state-of-the-art anesthesia machine

The Punxsutawney Area Hospital has acquired a new state-of-the-art anesthesia machine. Pictured with the machine are Jarrod Interval, CRNA Intern Todd Neufeld, CRNA, Dr. James Mulac, Anesthesiologist Marilyn Hense, CRNA, Sharyn Gorby, CRNA, Brian Ridley, CRNA Intern.

 Photo submitted

PUNXSUTAWNEY — A new, state-of-the art anesthesia machine, A5 Advantage, has arrived to the PAH campus. Delivered earlier this month by Mindray North America, a division of a world-wide manufacturer and supplier of medical devices, this state- of –the-art unit offers modular scalability with enhanced functionality for effective care across a wide range of patient types, from neonate to bariatrics. 

"The new Mindray machines will allow PAH to continue to deliver state of anesthesia to our patients for the next 10-15 years.  We as a community are very fortunate to have the commitment of PAH, IRMC and PMCN" stated Dr. Clark Simpson, Director of Medical Staff Affairs at PAH.

