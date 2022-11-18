Punxsutawney Area Hospital obtains state-of-the-art anesthesia machine

PUNXSUTAWNEY — A new, state-of-the art anesthesia machine, A5 Advantage, has arrived to the PAH campus. Delivered earlier this month by Mindray North America, a division of a world-wide manufacturer and supplier of medical devices, this state- of –the-art unit offers modular scalability with enhanced functionality for effective care across a wide range of patient types, from neonate to bariatrics.
"The new Mindray machines will allow PAH to continue to deliver state of anesthesia to our patients for the next 10-15 years. We as a community are very fortunate to have the commitment of PAH, IRMC and PMCN" stated Dr. Clark Simpson, Director of Medical Staff Affairs at PAH.