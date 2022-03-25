PUNXSUTAWNEY —The Punxsutawney Area Hospital will be hosting two sessions of a virtual registered nurse job fair.
The dates of these two sessions are Tuesday, March 29, starting at noon, and Wednesday, March 30, beginning at 6 p.m. The sessions will each take place using Zoom.
Like many others, PAH has a need for employees in multiple departments throughout the hospital. This event will specifically be targeted to registered nurses. There are job opportunities in the following areas for registered nurses: intensive care unit, operating room, Expecting You/ maternity, home health, medical surgical unit, and emergency department.