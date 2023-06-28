Young Township injection well meeting

Residents of Young Township and the surrounding area gathered at the Punxsutawney Area Community Center on Wednesday to hear about the injection well process, as a proposed well could be located across the street from the township municipal building.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Young Township supervisors held an information meeting regarding the injection well process at the Punxsutawney Area Community Center in the Jackson Theater on Wednesday.

This was brought about because of a proposed injection well to be constructed across from the Young Township municipal building.

