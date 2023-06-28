PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Young Township supervisors held an information meeting regarding the injection well process at the Punxsutawney Area Community Center in the Jackson Theater on Wednesday.
This was brought about because of a proposed injection well to be constructed across from the Young Township municipal building.
Don Tron, Fluid Dynamics, said he appreciated everyone coming in to find out more about what they do.
“I understand your concern, and tonight I’m hoping we answer a lot of the concerns and answer all the questions,” Tron said, adding that he’s been doing this for 38 years and this is about the 35th project he’s been involved with.
“Basically what we’re doing is when oil and gas are extracted from the earth, it brings forth hydrocarbons in the form of oil or gas,” Tron said. “With that, whenever you extract it and separate it out, the residual of this is saltwater that comes out with some particulates and heavy metals for that zone, which is thousands of feet deep.”